BIDDEFORD - Carol A. (LeSieur) LaCourse, of Biddeford, passed peacefully into eternity Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford surrounded by her family.
There will be a private graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery located in Biddeford, on Friday, July 19, at 2 p.m.
For a complete obituary, to sign Carol's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.advantageportland.com
Published in Journal Tribune on July 16, 2019