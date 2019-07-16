Carol A. (LeSieur) LaCourse

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol A. (LeSieur) LaCourse.
Obituary
Send Flowers

BIDDEFORD - Carol A. (LeSieur) LaCourse, of Biddeford, passed peacefully into eternity Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford surrounded by her family.   

There will be a private graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery located in Biddeford, on Friday, July 19, at 2 p.m.  

For a complete obituary, to sign Carol's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.advantageportland.com

 

L;Funeral Advantage logo
Published in Journal Tribune on July 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.