PORTLAND, Conn. - Carol Ann Marin Tate, 59, of Portland, Connecticut passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019 at Hartford Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, Jody Tate of Portland, Connecticut and her four daughters, Stephanie Roberts and her husband, Ian Dunbar, of Boston, Massachusetts, Chelsey Valeri and her husband John Valeri, Hannah Tate and Nicole Tate of Portland, Connecticut. She is also survived by her sister, Cathy Marin Cote and her husband, Steven Cote, of Farmington, Connecticut; two nephews, Richard Berube and Dylan Cote; and one granddaughter, Evelyn Dunbar. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph Marin and Evelyn Stross, and her brother, Richard Marin.

Born in Biddeford, Maine, on May 27, 1959, Carol spent much of her life in Portland, graduating from Portland High School in 1977. Carol worked for several decades as an administrator for Firestone Auto Care in Cromwell and returned to complete her bachelor's degree in her 50s. She graduated this spring with her master's in social work from the University of Connecticut. Carol always enjoyed giving her time to others and volunteered previously at St. Mary's as captain of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary where she was organizing charitable events. At St. Pius Church Carol was president of the Rosary Altar Society which entailed organizing clothing drives among many other events for the church. Carol was a prison minister at York Correctional in Niantic where she also led the church choir twice a month.

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting, gardening, relaxing on the beach, dancing with her husband, and cooking for a crowd, especially Cajun cuisine. Carol loved spending time with her family and celebrating the accomplishments of her daughters and always looked forward to the next visit with her granddaughter, who was the light of her life.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 30 at the Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland, Connecticut. A Catholic mass in Carol's honor will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31 at St. Mary's Church, 51 Freestone Ave,, Portland, Connecticut. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memoriam to a college savings fund for her granddaughter through Fidelty Investments.