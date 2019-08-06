Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home 4001 Sebring Parkway Sebring , FL 33870-1681 (863)-385-0125 Send Flowers Obituary





SEBRING, Fla. - Carol Patricia Lacroix, 82, passed away peacefully last Saturday July 27, 2019, following several years of declining health. Carol was born in Wallagrass, Maine and was the eldest of 11 children born to Rita and Raoul Toussaint.Carol spent most of her childhood in the Biddeford/Old Orchard Beach, Maine area hanging out with her sister, Rona, or taking care of their younger brothers until she met her soulmate, Joseph Paul Lacroix, following his enlistment in the Navy. Carol and Joseph were married on June 29, 1957.Carol is survived by three children, three grand-children, and two great-grandchildren. Children are Michael Lacroix (Deborah) of Lake Placid, Fla., Susan Luke (Earle) of Sebring, Fla., Rachel Nadeau (Ronald) of Rochester, N.H.; grandchildren, Matthew Luke (Natalie) of Carlsbad, Calif., Melissa Luke (engaged to Chris Mitton, 5.29.2020) of Salt Lake City, Utah and Bailey Nadeau of Ft. Stuart, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Joseph and Leo Luke of Carlsbad, Calif. Carol will always be remembered for her love of golf, and unconditional devotion to family.A private mass will be held on Friday, August 23, in the chapel at Saint Catherine's Catholic Church, Sebring, FL 33870. However, friends and family are encouraged to share memories and post messages on-line at the Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home website by selecting Carol's page in the list of "RECENT OBITUARIES". Cremation Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Fla., 33870.

