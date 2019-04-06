Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole A. Ruck.

BIDDEFORD - Carole A. Ruck, aka Martha, Mom, Mother, Grams, Grammy, Shortstuff, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, April 3 at Southern Maine Health Care.

She was born to Jean Paul "JP" and Barbara (Anderson) Cote on Jan. 16, 1946 in Saco, Maine. She married the love of her life Norman Ruck on Jan. 30, 1965 at the age of 19. In 1966, they built their home where they've lived ever since.

She and Norman, with the help of their two sons Wade and Lance, built a successful excavating and paving business known as Norman Ruck Inc. She was the force that kept the business together.

Carole's energy was focused on creating a welcoming and loving household for her family. She was an excellent cook and made a mean apple bread and a pork pie that could have won awards. She and Norman enjoyed spending time with friends, going on camping trips, taking Sunday joy rides, and dining out.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jean Paul and Barbara Cote, two of her two sisters, Lorraine Cote and Dorothy Francoeur, and two of her brothers, Peter Cote and Harold Lavoie.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years Norman Ruck, her two sons Wade Ruck and his companion Darlene Gregoire, and Lance Ruck. She also leaves behind her brothers Joseph Cote of Skowhegan, Nelson Lavoie and wife Joan of Biddeford, Richard Lavoie and wife Judy of Alfred, and Russell Lavoie of Old Orchard Beach; her sisters Bernadette Tanguay and husband Dexter Fields of Cumberland, Therese Bennett of Hartford, Nancy Leach of Alfred, Helen Leach and husband Bradley of Alfred, Velma Lavoie of Biddeford, and her sister-in-law Margie Cote of Florida; two grandchildren Karissa Ruck and her fiancé Caleb Lavoie, and Cody Ruck, two grand-dogs Ceaser and Gus Ruck, and her great-grandson Korbin Lavoie, as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Southern Maine Health Care for their continuous help throughout this difficult time. We are especially grateful to Cheryl Markellos for her extra efforts to comfort Carole in her final days.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford. A funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the .

