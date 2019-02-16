OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Carolyn M. Davis, 70, of Pine Avenue, passed away Feb. 8, 2019 at home with her family.

She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on July 18, 1948 the beloved daughter of the late Theodore and Delores (Abromaitis) Lamparski.

She was a graduate of Archbishop Prendergast High School in Pennsylvania. After graduation, she studied education at West Chester State College.

She and her husband moved to Maine in 1974. Active in the local community, she worked as an assistant librarian for the Libby Memorial Library in Old Orchard Beach. Her proudest accomplishment was in directing the startup of the Old Orchard Beach Community Food Pantry, and in directing the successful operation of the pantry for several years to the benefit of many area residents.

She was thoughtful, honest, and fiercely protective of her family, friends, and those in the community to which she dedicated her support. She was a voracious reader, and a prolific and very talented writer who enjoyed writing short stories and poetry. Her husband called her the love of his life.

She is survived by her husband Edward Davis after 46 years of marriage; her sons Edward John Davis of Old Orchard Beach and Nathaniel Paul Davis and wife Jeni of Gorham; her brothers Thomas Lamparski and wife Gail of New York, and Theodore Lamparski and wife Angelina of Pennsylvania; her sisters Kathleen Szkaradnik, and Teresa Ruska and husband Bill of Pennsylvania; by many nieces and nephews; and by her beloved grandchildren Charlotte, Angeline, and Olivia Davis. She was predeceased by her brother Paul Lamparski, husband of Lee.

Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carol's memory to the Old Orchard Beach Community Food Pantry.