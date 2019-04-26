SACO - Catherine Doris King, 86, of Saco and formerly of Arundel, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Seal Rock Health Care.

She was born March 17, 1933 in Biddeford, the daughter of Albert J. and Catherine B. (Buckley) Sevigny and was educated locally, attending Emery School. She was a graduate of Biddeford High School in the Class of 1951.

On Sept. 15, 1973, she married Kenneth H. King at St. Mary's Church; they moved to Arundel in 1977, attending St. Martha Church in Kennebunk.

Catherine had been employed at York Heel Corp. for five years and then with New England Telephone Company (now Verizon) for 32 years, as an operator and later as a clerical assistant in the business office.

She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and had volunteered her time to the St. Martha Church fairs. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

Catherine was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Kenneth King on Dec. 28, 2014 and by a brother, A. Norman Sevigny on Dec. 7, 2013.

Surviving are two brothers, John Sevigny of Portland and Frank Sevigny of Florida; a nephew James R. Sevigny of Biddeford; a niece Sharon R. Sevigny of Saco; as well as several other nieces and nephews.

There will be no visiting hours. A private graveside service will be held at St Mary's Cemetery in Biddeford.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford.

