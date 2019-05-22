SACO - Cecile Irene Lapierre, 93, of Saco, and formerly of Old Orchard Beach and Sanford, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

She was born in Dover, New Hampshire on Oct. 20, 1925, a daughter of Telesphore and Regina (Beauchesne) Roger. She was educated at Dover High School.

Cecile was a homemaker who loved raising her family, She also worked for Kesslen Shoe in Kennebunk from 1941 to 1946.

On May 17, 1947, she married her husband Walter J. Lapierre. They owned and operated Lapierre Rooms together in Sanford for 45 years, retiring in 1988. In 1992, they moved to Old Orchard Beach.

Mrs. Lapierre was a parishioner of St. Ignatius Church and St. Margaret Church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, Lecturer and CCD teacher.

She was predeceased by her husband Walter on June 29, 2006, two sons Paul Lapierre on February 14, 1998 and Carl Lapierre on May 24, 2017, son-in-law Dick Fritz on April 8, 2018, daughter-in-law Rebecca Lapierre in July 1976, one brother Armand Roger and two sisters Rita Pepin and Doris Laitres.

She is survived by seven children, Donald Lapierre of Florida, Thomas Lapierre and his wife Kathleen of Sanford, Gerard Lapierre and his wife Brenda of Poland, Roger Lapierre and his wife Sally of Mountain View, California, John Lapierre and his wife Janeen of Saco, Pauline Fritz of Florida, and Adele Clark and her husband Tim of Jefferson. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Margaret Church in Old Orchard Beach. Burial will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House 11 Hunewell Road Scarborough, ME 04074.