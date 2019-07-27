Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SPRINGVALE - Cecilia Rita (Higgins) Hewitt, 86, of Springvale passed peacefully in her sleep early Wednesday, June 24, 2019, at The Lodges Care Center in Springvale.



Born June 12, 1933 in San Francisco, she moved to Maine at a young age, where she spent the remainder of her life. She spent many years as a resident of Biddeford and then moved to Springvale to live out her later years.



She was a wonderful mother to seven children.



She is survived by her daughter Jayne and her husband David Morin of Springvale, daughter Donnita Cushman of Dover, N.H., daughter Christina Stevens of Springvale, son Leonard Hewitt of Biddeford and Laura and her husband Chip Foye of Cape Elizabeth; as well many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Cecilia is predeceased by her daughter Kimberly Hewitt as well as her son Matthew Hewitt; and five of her grandchildren.



SPRINGVALE - Cecilia Rita (Higgins) Hewitt, 86, of Springvale passed peacefully in her sleep early Wednesday, June 24, 2019, at The Lodges Care Center in Springvale.Born June 12, 1933 in San Francisco, she moved to Maine at a young age, where she spent the remainder of her life. She spent many years as a resident of Biddeford and then moved to Springvale to live out her later years.She was a wonderful mother to seven children.She is survived by her daughter Jayne and her husband David Morin of Springvale, daughter Donnita Cushman of Dover, N.H., daughter Christina Stevens of Springvale, son Leonard Hewitt of Biddeford and Laura and her husband Chip Foye of Cape Elizabeth; as well many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Cecilia is predeceased by her daughter Kimberly Hewitt as well as her son Matthew Hewitt; and five of her grandchildren. Published in Journal Tribune on July 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close