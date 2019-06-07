Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 View Map Funeral service 6:30 PM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BUXTON - Charles E. Guillory, 57, of Buxton died Monday, June 3, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice. He was born in Kittery, March 24, 1962, the son of Guillaume and Margaret (Labelle) Guillory. Mr. Guillory was educated locally and graduated from Biddeford High School.On Dec. 28, 1997, he married Donna Wallace in Biddeford.Mr. Guillory worked for the United States Postal Service, his last 24 years in Gorham, retiring in 2015 due to disabilityCharles was a member of the Amvets in Biddeford and the Eagles in Saco and in Biddeford. Mr. Guillory enjoyed playing pool and darts, working outside in his gardens and traveling with his wife.Charles was predeceased by a brother, James in 2001; his father in 1996 and his mother in 2007. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Donna Guillory of Buxton; A stepdaughter, Tiffany Prejean of Springvale; two sisters, Betty Cyr and husband Dan of Old Orchard Beach, Sharon Guillory and spouse, Judith Hawkes of Durham, N.C., one brother, Robert L. Guillory and wife Deborah of Saco; one stepgrandson, Nate of Springvale.Visiting Hours will 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com lieu of flowers,donations in memory of Charles may be made to:American DiabetesAssociationP.O. Box 11454Alexandria, VA 22311 or:The American Heart /P.O. Box 417005,Boston, MA 02241 Published in Journal Tribune on June 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

