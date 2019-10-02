Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claire A. Credit. View Sign Service Information Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-284-4464 Send Flowers Obituary

SACO - Claire A. Credit, 88, of Saco, formerly of Biddeford, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Sept. 27, 2019 at the Gosnell Hospice House. She was born in Biddeford on Feb. 1, 1931, daughter to the late Desire and Leila (Bouthiellette) Auger.Claire was a dedicated and hard-working woman, having worked for Biddeford Textile for 46 years, retiring in 1993. She was also passionate about her faith and was a member of the women's club at Most Holy Trinity Church. Claire enjoyed bowling, line dancing, crafts, traveling, visiting Oxford Casino, playing cards, cribbage, bingo, flowers and never missed an opportunity to spend time with her family.Claire is survived by the love of her life and husband of 68 years, Real Credit; her son, Paul R. Credit and wife Deborah, her daughters, Diane Reynolds and husband Peter, Jeannine Morneau and husband Michael and Denise Gendron and husband David; her seven grandchildren, Shauna Credit, Christopher Credit, Melissa Montoya, Jessica Walton, Amanda Tauro, Amy Mullen, Craig Gendron; and 11 great-grandchildren, Jacob Briggs, Aidan Walton, Lucas Briggs, Austin Tauro, Emma Montoya, Jackson Tauro, Cooper Mullen, Sutton Montoya, Morgan Walton, Grace Gendron, Isaiah Tauro and her sister Mignonne Nelson.Claire was predeceased by her parents Desire and Leila Auger; her brothers, Philip Auger, Maurice Auger, Robert Auger, Norman Auger, Richard Auger and Reynald Auger, and her sisters, Lena Grenier, Rita Daigle, Rachel Ruel, Lucille Labbe and Francoise Auger.Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St., Saco. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.To view Claire's memorial page or to leave online condolences for the family please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to:Gosnell MemorialHospice House or:Good Shepherd Parish atMost Holy Trinity Church Published in Journal Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

