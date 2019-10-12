Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claire A. Racine. View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Claire A. Racine, 97, of Biddeford, passed away on Thursday evening, Oct. 10, 2019, at Mount Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Manchester, N.H. She passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family and the nursing home staff who loved and cared for her.



She was born in Biddeford on July 22, 1922, to parents Arthur J. and Amazalie (Nicol) Remillard. She was educated locally, attending St. Joseph High School in Biddeford and graduating as part of the class of 1940. In 1947, she married her husband of 58 years, Norman Racine.



She was the first woman to serve on the credit committee of St. Joseph Federal Credit Union. She was a member of Biddeford Senior Citizens and Daughters of Isabella.



She is survived by daughter, Diane Antonico (husband Tony) of Manchester, N.H., two sons, Richard Racine (wife Susan) of West Chester, Ohio, and Robert Racine (wife Pam) of Summerville, N.C.; two sisters, Lucette Valentino of Saco, and Yolande Roy of Auburn; as well as seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild, Rebecca Claire.



She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Norman in 2005.



Visitation from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford, burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. To share an online condolence, please visit



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:







P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142



Memphis TN 38101-9908



Tel: 1-800-805-5856



Web:



