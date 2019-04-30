OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Veteran, window dresser, and independent woman; Clara Margone died on March 14.

Clara grew up in Boston and Old Orchard Beach. After serving in the Navy WAVES in Washington DC during World War II, she worked in merchandising at Jordan Marsh in Boston. Returning to Maine, she had an 18-year tenure as an award-winning window dresser at Butler's Department Store in Biddeford. When Butler's closed, she began a new career as a teller at Kennebunk Savings Bank. She was a member of the Women's Educational and Industrial Union.

Clara will be remembered for her stylish attire and penchant for decorating. She is predeceased by her parents, siblings, and beloved dogs Counti and Taki. Aunt Clara is lovingly remembered by nieces and nephews.

A gravesite service will take place on Saturday, May 4 at 1 p.m. at St. Demetrios Cemetery in Saco.