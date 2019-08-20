Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarice Kralovec. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Clarice Allen Kralovec, dearly loved family member, teacher, and friend, passed away on August 15. She was 61.



Born to Grace and Otto Kralovec in Chicago, Illinois, Clarice was the youngest of four children. A Wilson High School graduate, Clarice attended Lewis & Clark College in Portland, OR, spending her junior year abroad in Toulouse, France. She graduated in 1979 with a BA in French and a minor in Religious Studies.



After graduation, Clarice used her grace, intelligence and French fluency in a variety of interesting jobs, including serving as Executive Assistant to the Consul General of France in Boston for several years. But Clarice could not resist the call to further her formal studies in French. She completed an MAT in French at Tufts University in 1989 and a Ph.D in French Language and Literature at Boston University in 2002, earning numerous academic and teaching distinctions along the way.



Clarice moved to Maine in 2003 to become a much-loved French teacher and respected chair of the World Language Department at Sanford High School. She brought dedication and a commitment to excellence to both her teaching and her department leadership. Her students affectionately called her "K-Dogg" and "Dr. Madame," and recognized her with teacher awards for "Best Sense of Humor" and "Hardest Name to Spell." In turn, she thought of her students as "her children." Faculty members and the new teachers she mentored held her in high esteem, appreciative of her playful humor, ready smiles, and tasty "bon bons" she brought to brighten many department meetings. She received accolades from her peers for her professional contributions. She will be fondly remembered by her students and colleagues.



Clarice enjoyed a lifelong membership in the Episcopal Church, and discovered her warmest and closest church family at St. Alban's in Cape Elizabeth.



Clarice Kralovec is survived by her three siblings John, Etta, and Bill Kralovec, their families, and Clarice's longtime friends Daphne and Chris James who took loving care of her and her family during her illness. Clarice was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Grace. She leaves behind a world forever changed by her kindness and gentle presence.



A service in celebration and thanksgiving of Clarice's life will occur at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 885 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth, Maine, on Wednesday, August 21, 11 am.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a making a gift to



The Dr. Clarice Kralovec French Study



Scholarship,



Sanford High School Scholarship Committee,



100 Alumni Boulevard



Sanford, ME 04073;



or other favorite charity.



