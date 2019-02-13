GULFPORT, Miss. - Claude Dube, 63, of Lyman passed away Feb. 10, 2019 in Gulfport Mississippi after a brief illness.

He was born June 6, 1955 in St.Benoit de Packington, Canada, a son of Joseph and Marie Rose (Morin) Dube. He moved to Maine in 1963 and became a naturalized citizen July 4, 1976.

He graduated from Biddeford High School in 1975 and attended three years of college.

In December he retired as Deputy Register of Deeds of York County after 23 years. Prior to that he worked many years as a Title Abstractor.

He loved to read, watch movies, gardening, and most of all gatherings and traveling with family and friends.

He was predeceased by a sister Louiselle Beaulieu; two brothers Jean and Jacques and a nephew Kevin Bisson.

He is survived by five sisters and three brothers:Jeannine and her husband Adelard "Bebe" Theriault from Alabama, Bert and his wife Claire of Maine, Paul and his wife Claire of Florida, Jacinthe and her husband Norman Bisson of Florida, Micheline and her husband John Henderson of Maine, Line Soucy of Maine, Raymond and his wife Claudette of Maine, and Jocelyne and her husband Richard Boucher of Maine; Shirley Lewis, longtime friend and caregiver; a son; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private service with the family in the spring.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation ,230 East Ohio Street Suite 500, Chicago Illinois, 60611 or call 888-733-6741. Or have a mass said at either St. Joseph Church of Biddeford or St. Phillip Church of Lyman.