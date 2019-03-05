SACO - Claudette H. Nolette, 77, of Saco, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at The Landing at Saco Bay.

She was born Jan. 24, 1942 in Biddeford, a daughter of Leopold (Paul) and Albina (Binette) Garneau. Claudette was educated locally and attended St. Joseph's High School.

On April 19, 1961, she married Raoul J. G. Nolette at St. Joseph Church.

Claudette had been employed at local shoe shops, White Star Laundry and the Turning Point Dance Studio.

She loved dancing, doing puzzles, gathering with friends at McDonalds, yard sales and trips to Oxford Casino.

Preceding her in death were her husband Raoul Nolette in 2001 and her brother, Richard Garneau in 2010.

Surviving are her sister Constance LaCourse and husband Joseph of Biddeford; several nieces and nephews; and her good friend, Mike Johnson.

Visiting Hours will be 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford.

To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.