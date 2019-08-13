Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance "Connie" LaCourse. View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph's Church Biddeford , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Constance "Connie" LaCourse, passed away on Aug. 11, 2019, just four hours short of her 84th birthday. She was born in Biddeford on Aug. 12, 1935, a daughter of Leopold and Albina (Binette) Garneau. She was educated at St. Andre's School in Biddeford.



On Nov. 12, 1955, she married Joseph LaCourse at St. Joseph Church and the two of them enjoyed a happy life together for almost 64 years. As a young woman, she stayed home raising her children and later she worked in local shoe shops and for eight years worked for the hot lunch program in Biddeford schools until she retired in 2000.



Connie enjoyed organizing yard sales, making jigsaw puzzles, knitting, going for rides to the beach and watching TV; especially games shows, Dancing with the Stars and the New England Patriots. She treasured her family and her biggest night of the year was Christmas Eve when the entire family gathered at her house and enjoyed the holiday together. She was a member of the Good Shepherd Parish.



She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Richard Garneau and a sister, Claudette Nolette.



She is survived by her husband of 63-and-a-half years, Joseph LaCourse of Biddeford; two sons, Marc LaCourse and his significant other, Maureen Redmond of Biddeford, Michael LaCourse and his wife, Wendy Anders of Biddeford and a daughter, Diane LaCourse and her significant other, Brian Gilbert of North Yarmouth. She is also survived by several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.



Visiting hours will 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 15 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 16 at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit



