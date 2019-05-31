SACO - Corwin "Moke" Mokler passed away peacefully on May 26 in Saco, Maine in the presence of his family. Moke was 93 years old.

He was born in Forsythe, Illinois. After high school he enlisted in the Navy and fought bravely in World War II on a destroyer escort in the Pacific. After the war, he transitioned to the Naval Reserves and retired as a lieutenant in 1988.

He attended Colorado College where he met his wife Margaret (Peg) Costello. They were married in 1950 and enjoyed a joyful marriage for 64 years. He attended the University of Illinois and earned his doctorate in physiology. He went on to teach at the University of Florida and then the University of Georgia. He earned many awards for his teaching in the UGA College of Pharmacy.

In retirement, he and Peg enjoyed many years of traveling the world and visiting friends and family. He also enjoyed photography and collecting stamps. His wife died in 2014 and he missed her every day.

He is survived by his sons Gregory and his wife Deann and David and his wife Melani Pene, his grandchildren Chris, Alexis, Jeremy, Sean, Matt and Zach, and five great-grandchildren.