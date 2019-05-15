SANFORD - Daniel J. Goodson, a resident of Sanford, Maine, died Saturday, May 11, 2019.

He was the husband of Cindy Goodson.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, Maine, followed by a Celebration of Life Service from 2 to 6 p.m. at Dan's home in Sanford, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any of the family members to purchase Legos to be donated to the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Daniel's memory.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Daniel's Book of Memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.