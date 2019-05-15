Daniel J. Goodson

Guest Book
  • "Dan.We are proud and lucky to have you as our brother in..."
    - Sharon and Don
  • "My deepest sympathies. May God Bless You and your family!!!"
    - Tim Potvin
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - The Bibber Family
Service Information
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME
04043
(207)-985-2752
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043

Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dan's home
Sanford, ME

Obituary
SANFORD - Daniel J. Goodson, a resident of Sanford, Maine, died Saturday, May 11, 2019.

He was the husband of Cindy Goodson.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, Maine, followed by a Celebration of Life Service from 2 to 6 p.m. at Dan's home in Sanford, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any of the family members to purchase Legos to be donated to the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Daniel's memory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any of the family members to purchase Legos to be donated to the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Daniel's memory.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.
Published in Journal Tribune on May 15, 2019
