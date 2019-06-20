SPRINGVALE - Daniel P. Angers, 65, of Springvale, died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.
Daniel was born on March 11, 1954 to Marcel and Denise (L'Herault) Angers in Sanford where he grew up and attended local schools, graduating from Sanford High School in 1972. Following high school he worked for several years as a long haul truck driver before taking a position at Pratt and Whitney where he was employed for over 30 years until his retirement in 2016. In addition to his full time jobs, he also owned and operated his own garage at his home.
Daniel liked to repair and restore classic cars in his garage. He also had his own sugar shack where he made maple syrup. He enjoyed logging, skiing, taking road trips out west, fishing with his grandson, going to the beach and attending classic car shows. Daniel was a strong willed, and dependable man with a tremendous work ethic and a great sense of humor. He will be remembered as a man who was devoted and loyal to his family and friends and would go out of his way to help them in any way that he could. He will be dearly missed.
Daniel was predeceased by his parents and by two siblings, Linda Torno and Mark Angers.
Surviving are two daughters, Alyssa Angers of Portland and Amanda Angers of Falmouth; a grandson, Jalen Angers of Falmouth; his fiancée, Victoria Cook of Kittery; two siblings, Michael and Rosie Angers, both of Springvale; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved St. Bernard, Jake.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m.on Friday, June 21, at the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home located at 580 Main St. in Springvale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Notre Dame Church, located on Payne Street in Springvale.
Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution to:
Gosnell Memorial
Hospice House
11 Hunnewell Rd.
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Journal Tribune on June 20, 2019