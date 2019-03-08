Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David P. Cote Jr..

BIDDEFORD - David P. Cote, Jr., 32, of Main Street, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019.

He was born in Biddeford May 1, 1986 the son of Sandra Desmond and David Cote Sr.

David attended Biddeford schools and later Thornton Academy.

He worked for many years as a carpenter with his stepfather. David went onto become an excellent carpenter and he was very proud of his work.

He also enjoyed riding his dirt bike, 4-wheeler and snowmobile. He enjoyed fishing and spending time at the ocean and on the river with his family.

David passed while being part of the Oxford House family and brotherhood, who definitely miss him.

David will be forever remembered as my wonderful son, who I will love and miss forever and who will be loved and missed forever by his family and many friends.

David is predeceased by his father David Cote Sr., grandmother Mary Desmond and Memere and Pepere Ralph and Anna Cote.

Survivors include his mother Sandra Desmond and step father Mark Trafford, grandfather Donald Desmond, sisters Tabitha Cote, Alison Trafford and Theresa Trafford, nephews Gavin Howitt, Darren Bureau, Deven Carter, Nolan Carter, Ethan Trafford and niece Madison Bureau, and many aunts and uncles on both sides.

Private family services will be held at Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation 365 Main St, Saco.