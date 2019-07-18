SANFORD - Mr. David Raymond Plante, 58, of Sanford, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, following an extended illness.
Mr. Plante was born Feb. 9, 1961 to Lawrence Raymond Plante and Constance Marie Poirier. Mr. Plante loved Patriots football and carpentry.
Mr. Plante is preceded in death by his wife, Paula Plante; and his father, Lawrence Raymond Plante.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Constance and Norman Poirier of Arundel; sister, Cathy Sylvestre of Kennebunk, brother, Brian Plante of Sanford, sister, Kim Turnage of Hollis, stepbrother, Mark Poirier of Biddeford, stepsister, Lori Harvey of Waterboro, stepbrother, Guy Poirier of Cape Coral Fla., stepbrother, Marcel Poirier of West Newfield, stepsister, Karen Baer of Nevada; stepdaughter, Shelby Plante of Biddeford and stepson, Gary Soulliere of Biddeford; grandchildren, Hailey and Gauge of Biddeford.
Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.
Published in Journal Tribune on July 18, 2019