GORHAM - Demetria Leon Chadbourne, 66, passed away on May 29.

Demetria was known for her enthusiasm, energy, passion, and love. She loved God, her family and making a difference for others. There was no more fierce advocate in business or in life than Demetria.

Demetria was born in 1953 in The Bronx, New York and grew up in Waterboro, Maine. She was the daughter of Nicholas (Leoutsacos) Leon and Alice Kouzounas Leon.

Known by her childhood nickname "Mitzi," Demetria attended Sanford High School and graduated from Massabesic High School in 1971. She proudly graduated from the University of Maine at Orono in 1975.

In 1976, Demetria married the love of her life, Dennis Chadbourne, with whom she had two children, Kyra and Aaron. After her love for Christ, family was the cornerstone of Demetria's life, and her children were her proudest accomplishment.

Professionally, Demetria is most well-known for her real estate career, spanning over three decades, thousands of homes, and several hundred million dollars of real estate sold.

She first joined ERA Willis-McNally, later ERA Agency 1, opening Demetria's Team - The Real Estate Group in 2003, known for her bright red signs and slogan "SOLD: Demetria Did it Again!"

Demetria consistently ranked as the #1 ERA agent in the state of Maine, and #2 in the United States. In 1995, she became a Star in Howard Brinton Star Power, recognizing the top 1 percent of REALTORS.

Before real estate, Demetria taught at Massabesic and Cape Elizabeth before becoming the physical education teacher at Gorham High School where she coached field hockey, leading teams to win three state championships and five Western Maine titles. In 2007 she was inducted into the Maine Field Hockey Hall of Fame.

Demetria is survived by her husband Dennis, children Aaron and Dr. Kyra Chadbourne, sister Tula Fanjoy, brother Peter Leon, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visiting Hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, June 3 at Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton, Maine 04093. .

Funeral Service followed by graveside burial and a meal at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 4 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 186 Bradley St., Saco, Maine 04072.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Young Life Sebago, PO Box 914 Gorham, ME 04038 or www.giving.younglife.org/sebago