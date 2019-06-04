Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane M. Morin. View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 View Map Funeral service 9:30 AM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Diane M. Morin, 57, of Biddeford passed away on May 31, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with her loving family by her side. She was born in Sanford on Sept. 4, 1961, the daughter of Richard Morin and Annette (Simard) Normand and was educated in the Biddeford schools.



Diane worked as a weaver for FMI and had a variety of careers over the years. She enjoyed crafting and quilting, was an excellent interior decorator, and had quite the green thumb. She loved spending time with her daughter and family, and truly believed to start each day with a grateful heart. Even in the toughest days of her battle with cancer, she was grateful and thankful.



Diane was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband, John H. Hatch, on Aug. 9, 1981. Diane was also predeceased by her in-laws, Helen Hatch (2009) and Alfred Hatch (1984). Most recently, Diane was predeceased by her loving mother, Annette Normand, on April 19, 2019.



She is survived by: one daughter, Angela Hatch and her significant other, Aaron Pepin; three sisters, Collette Brooks and her husband, Jeffery, Claudette Gaudette and her husband, Robert Sharon Petit; two brothers, Norman Morin and his wife, Dolly, Michael Petit and his wife, Kim; one brother-in law, Ted Hatch and his wife, Kristina; two sisters-in-law, Sarah Armstrong and her husband, Paul, Karen Wheeler and her husband, Jason; two stepsisters, Carol Normand, Susan Hutchins and her husband, John; two stepbrothers, Daniel Normand and his wife, Suzanne, David Normand and his wife, Lillian; numerous nieces and nephews and dear friends for which the family is incredibly grateful.



Visiting Hours will be from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, Maine, 04005. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 6, at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in St Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit



In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made in Diane's name to:



the Foundation4Love



2 Livewell Drive, Suite 105



Kennebunk, ME 04043



a local organization that supports cancer patients and families, where Diane was the inaugural recipient of kindness. Or if desired, donations can be made to :



The Snell Foundation



P.O. Box 6304



Scarborough, ME 04070



