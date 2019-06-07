Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-284-4464 Send Flowers Obituary





SACO - Donald C. Letellier, 79, of Saco, passed away Tuesday evening on June 4, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.He was born in Saco on March 13, 1940, a son of Oscar and Mildred (Plummer) Letellier. He graduated from Thornton Academy. Don married his wife, Pat, on Nov. 23, 1961.Earlier, Donald was employed by Sylvania in Waterboro for 20 years. He later worked for Lanco Assembly Systems in Westbrook, retiring in 2002.Donald's favorite pastime was going to Disneyworld in Florida with his family and friends for the past 24 years. The family has created many wonderful memories that they will hold on to and cherish forever. He will be sadly missed.Donald also was a woodworker, some of his projects included making hope chests for his granddaughters, carving the inside of golf balls and making other items for his families homes.He was an avid golfer and little league coach at Maremont for several years.Mr. Letellier was a parishioner of Good Shepherd Parish.He was predeceased by four siblings, Ralph Letellier, Ruby Bouchard, Lorraine Soucy and Catherine Marceau.He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia (Bernier) Letellier; two children, Judy Jones and her husband, Michael, Scott Letellier and his wife, Lisa; four grandchildren, Kacie, Kimberly, Libby and Sara; and seven great-grandchildren, Noah, Judah, Olivia, Parker, Gavin, Peyton and Bailey. He is also survived by four siblings, Eva Letelleir, Christine Kimball, Sherman Letellier and Roland Letellier, nieces and nephews.Services will be private. Interment will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery. To view Donald's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers,donations may be madein Donald's name toGosnell MemorialHospice House11 Hunnewell RoadScarborough, ME 04074 Published in Journal Tribune on June 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

