BIDDEFORD - Mr. Donald Joseph Guay, 64, of Biddeford passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 following a sudden illness.
Mr. Guay was born Oct. 12 1954 in Biddeford to Ralph and Yvonne Guay.
He worked maintenance for Seal Rock before his retirement. He was an avid Patriots fan. He loved Alex Pizza, volleyball, softball, broomball and enjoyed the comforts of his own home.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Guay; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Tilton; a brother, Gerald Guay and sister, Jacqueline Boucher.
He is survived by his son, Chad Guay of Biddeford; stepson, Joseph Tilton of Biddeford; grandchildren, Gage, Darryn, Brady, Jonathan; five sisters, Carmen Dube, Anita Langevin, Claire Dubois, Reinette Labbe, and Nancy Brouillard. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.
Published in Journal Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019