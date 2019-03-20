Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald R. Abbott.

SACO - Donald Roger Abbott, 79, of Saco died peacefully Sunday morning, March 17, 2019 at the Gosnell House. Everyone knew Donald as Roger.

Born March 12, 1940 in Biddeford Maine at Webber Hospital, he was the son of the late Roger Q. Abbott and Dorothy Pendleton Abbott. He grew up in Camp Ellis where he resided his entire life. Roger graduated from Thornton Academy, Class of 1958.

On April 28, 1961 Roger and Irene Angers, the love of his life, were married at Notre Dame Church in Saco. On March 4, 1962 they welcomed their only child, Jeffrey S. Abbott.

Roger was a self-employed lobsterman who began his career as a young boy working as a stern-man with his uncles. Over the years he owned and operated several lobster boats out of Camp Ellis, but was mostly known for the Seven Bells. He also spent some time as a commercial fisherman out of Casco Bay. With his lobstering experience came a 34-year title as Saco's Harbor Master.

Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with family and friends, and weekend trips with his wife. They loved taking drives and exploring many areas in New England. Together, they operated Abbott's Lobster, a backyard lobster pound, during the summer months. He was a member of the Biddeford-Saco Elks, Camp Ellis Rod and Gun Club, and a member of the Masonic Arion Lodge and the Masonic Orchard Lodge.

It is believed, Roger died broken hearted due to the tragic loss of his son and best friend Jeff, who was tragically killed while working for the Maine Turnpike in 2017.

He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Irene (Angers) Abbott of Saco; two sisters, Dorothy Abbott Nadler, her husband Kenneth of Connecticut, and Joan Abbott Foran, her husband Raymond of Saco; two granddaughters, Errin Abbott Picard, her husband Jean, and their children Jackson, Coreena, and Kendall of Saco, and Amanda Abbott Tanguay, her husband Nathan, and their children Lillian, and Jeffrey of Waterboro; his daughter-in-law Coreen Abbott of Saco; sisters-in-law Rachel Angers Gagne and husband Bert of Biddeford and Lucille Angers Cyr and husband Adrien of Arundel, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visiting Hours will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. in the Hope Chapel.

To share condolences online, please visit HopeMemorial.com.