SACO - Donald R. Cote, 77, passed peacefully on March 19 after a long battle with congestive heart disease with his loving family at his side.

He was born Aug. 14, 1941 in Biddeford to Blanche (Doyon) and Romeo Cote.

Don attended local schools before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1961 where he served in Germany for two years. He then returned to Biddeford and worked at several businesses before moving his family to Wethersfield, Connecticut. There he began his career as a machinist at Carlin Company. In 1972 he moved his family back to Biddeford and shortly after began working at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard where he worked until his retirement in 2001.

Don thoroughly enjoyed his retirement. He purchased a winter home in Sarasota, Florida and drove across the country to Alaska twice with his special friend Dianne McClellan. He loved music, golf, time at the beach, clam digging, lobster bakes, cribbage and attending his grandchildren's special events. He was always there to lend a hand, and he could fix anything.

Don was a long standing member of the Lions Club and the Elks Club.

Don is survived by his two sons; Dan and his wife Linda of Saco, and Bruce and his fiancée Niki Day of Saco, three grandchildren; Lauren, Jonathan and Olivia, two sisters; Yvette Ouellette of Saco and Pauline Ouellette of Connecticut, two brothers; Paul Cote of Biddeford and Norman Cote of Saco as well as a large extension of family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Fern Cote and Ray Cote.

The family wishes to thank the Nurses, Doctor's and staff at Maine Medical Center and Seal Rock Health Care for their expert care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Donald R. Cote to the .

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco.

