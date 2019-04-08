Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald R. Cote.

BIDDEFORD - Donald R. Cote, 52, of Biddeford, died Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford.

He was born May 7, 1966 a son of George H. and Theresa (Lefebrve) Cote and attended Biddeford schools.

Donald was a sports fanatic. He loved the Denver Broncos, but the New England Patriots held a special spot in his heart. He loved watching WWE, playing cards and fishing.

Donald was preceded in death by his father, George H. Cote, his mother Theresa Pomeroy, stepfather, Paul Rousselle and his best friend and big brother, George E. Cote.

Surviving are his only child, Angelynn Cote; his stepmother Madeline Lavigne; three sisters Lorrie Brochu and husband Richard, Diane Rousselle and partner Wally and Muriel Grenier and husband Neal; six brothers Bobby Rousselle and wife Debra, Timothy Normand, Sr., George Roberts, Roger Roberts and partner Kim Prue, Jean Paul Cote and William Roberts; and many nieces and nephews, but some very special to Donald were Ashley, Scottlynn, Ricky and wife Kristy, Alan and Dominic; many great-nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Visiting Hours will 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel.

