OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Donavon J. Pfeiffer Sr., 84, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Seal Rock Healthcare Facility in Saco.
He was born in Cumberland, Md. on July 3, 1935, a son of Albert and Nellie (Curry) Pfeiffer. In 1943, the family moved to Winchester, Va.
On Sept. 1, 1953, Donavon enlisted in the United States Navy. He served on UCC Cambria, USS Chilton, USS Enterprise and the USS Long Beach. His events of participation included the Cuban blockage, evacuation of Hungarian refugees, Nuclear Task Force One circum navigation of the globe and two cruises to Tonkin, Vietnam.
Some of his shore duties included contract administration of Military Assistance Advisory Group, Netherlands; CPO in Charge, Supply Overhaul Program, Brooklyn Naval Yard; Officer in Charge, Naval Fuel Facility, U.S. Naval Support Activity, Panama Canal Zone.
He retired from the service on Oct. 2, 1974, after rising to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer (CWO3).
During retirement, he moved to Maine. He went back to school receiving his bachelor's and his master's in business. This began his teaching career, working with the University of Southern Maine, Husson College, Southern Maine Technical College and Mid State College in Lewiston, where he served as Chair of the Business and Accounting Department. He loved teaching students and was always willing to teach anyone that wanted to learn. This began his true calling in life.
He is predeceased by two sisters, Janie and Linda.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Compagna) Pfeiffer; four children, Donavon J. Pfeiffer Jr. and his wife, Gayle, Maureen E. White and her husband, James, Joel Pfeiffer and Victor Pfeiffer.
Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Cote Funeral Home, 87 James Street, Saco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. A graveside service will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco. To view Donavon's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations in Donavon's name to:
Old Orchard Beach
Fire Department
136 Saco Avenue
Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064 or
– In Honor Donation
https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org or
Veterans of Foreign Wars – Pay Tribute Donation
https://heroes.vfw.org/page/23487/donate/1?ea.tracking.id=Giving_Pages
Published in Journal Tribune on July 17, 2019