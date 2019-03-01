Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy T. Alexander.

SANFORD - Dorothy T. Alexander, 89, of Sanford, passed away at the Newton Center on Monday, Feb. 26, 2019.

She was born in Sanford on Sept. 5, 1929 a daughter of the late Arthur and Germaine Johnson.

She was a lifelong communicant of St. Therese Parish of Lisieux Parish.

She is predeceased by her husband, George Alexander and one son, David Alexander.

She is survived by one son, Dennis G. Alexander of Alfred.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday March 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church. Visiting hour will begin that morning at 9:45 until 10:45 a.m. at the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale. Burial will be in the spring at St. Ignatius Cemetery.

