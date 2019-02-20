Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas P. Card.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Douglas Paul Card, age 67, of Old Orchard Beach died peacefully after a long illness on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Southern Maine Healthcare.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St, Saco, Maine. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at Cote's Funeral Home with Pastor Lamont Green officiating.

Interment will be in the spring at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco, Maine.