Douglas P. Card

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas P. Card.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Douglas Paul Card, age 67, of Old Orchard Beach died peacefully after a long illness on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Southern Maine Healthcare.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St, Saco, Maine. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at Cote's Funeral Home with Pastor Lamont Green officiating.

Interment will be in the spring at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco, Maine.
Funeral Home
Cote Funeral Home
87 James St
Saco, ME 04072
(207) 284-4464
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Journal Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.