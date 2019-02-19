KENNEBUNK - Douglass W. Nason, Jr., 81, of Kennebunk, died early Friday morning, Feb. 15, 2019, at Kennebunk Center for Health Care and Rehabilitation.

He was born in Portland, Maine on Nov. 26, 1937, one of two sons born to Douglass W. Nason, Sr., and Marion Rebecca (Cook) Nason. Doug grew up in Kennebunk, graduating from Kennebunk High School. He then earned his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Maine at Orono and his Master's Degree in Business Management from Nasson College.

Doug worked as a Mechanical Engineer for several companies, including Hill Acme in Gorham, and Shape Corporation of Biddeford and Kennebunk, and Vishay Sprague in Sanford.

In his free time, Doug was an amazing woodworker, including making furniture and carving birds which he would hand paint. He enjoyed working in his garden and cutting his own firewood. Doug loved to spend quality time with his family. He was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), and a former member of the Good Sam Club.

Doug was a communicant of Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford, where he loved to worship and serve his Lord.

Doug is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Eleanor Ida (Cousens) Nason of Kennebunk; his son, Stephen Nason and wife Suzanne of Kennebunk; two daughters, Verna Linskey and husband William III of Saco and Lennore Michaels and husband Paul W., of Kennebunk; his brother, Everett Nason of Kennebunk; two grandchildren, Joshua Nason and wife Samantha of Kennebunk and Brian Nason of Kennebunk; and two great grandchildren, Karissa and Julianna.

Visiting hours will be on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Todd Bell of Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Spring at Pine Grove Cemetery, West Kennebunk.

Should friends choose, memorial donations in his name may be made to: Calvary Baptist Church, 47 High St., Sanford, Maine 04073 or at www.calvaryofsanford.org/give (memo line please put Doug Nason Memorial).

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Doug's Book of Memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.