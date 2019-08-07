Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl Hanson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHASE CITY, Va. - Earl Hanson, 76, of Chase City, Va., formerly of Alfred, Maine. passed away Aug. 2, 2019.



He was a Selectman for the town of Alfred for three years, an Eagle Scout, a Boy Scout Master for eight years, a Mason, a member of Alfred Fire and Rescue Squad, a member of Arrowhead Gun Club, and Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity-UNH, and Phi Kapa Alpha Fraternity-UNH.



Earl was an Environmental Engineer in the paper industry. He started at Brown Company in Berlin, N.H., also having worked at James River, Fort James, and Georgia Pacific.



Earl loved his family, enjoyed watching his grandchildren at numerous sporting events, was an avid woodworker. He also enjoyed helping his son-in-law on the farm.



He is survived by his wife, Marion Rebecca Hanson (Becky); son, Eric Hanson and his wife, Linda, daughter, Kathy Bayne and husband Stuart; grandchildren, Nate Hanson, Jennifer Hanson, Hailey Bayne, Caroline Bayne, Sophia Olore; a great-grandchild, Bennet Hanson; brother, Ted Hanson and wife Gladys; nieces, Kelly Howe and husband, Kenny, and Karen Adams, nephews, Kyle Hanson and wife Chris, and Kevin Hanson.



Services will be held 6 p.m., Tuesday, August 6, at Wood Funeral Chapel. Interment will be private. Wood Funeral Service, Chase City is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at



Published in Journal Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019

