SACO - Edmund M. Boutet, 90, of Saco, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.



He was born in Saco on Oct. 10, 1928, a son of Harry and Helen (Rice) Boutet. Edmund graduated from Thornton Academy, where he lettered in football for the Golden Trojans.



On April 19, 1955, he married his wife Rachel (Danis) Boutet. He served his country in the Korean Conflict and later the Navy Reserves.



Edmund was employed by the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for many years, retiring in Quality Control, in 1984.



Edmund and his wife Rachel enjoyed traveling together throughout the United States, Europe and the British Isles to name a few of their destinations. They also took many trips to Foxwoods with their close friends.



He also liked to hunt and fish. But most of all, he loved his family and the time they spent together. The family has created many special memories that they will hold on to and cherish forever. He will be sadly missed.



Mr. Boutet was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church.



He was predeceased by his wife Rachel Boutet on Dec. 14, 2017; two sons David A. Boutet on April 13, 2013 and by James P. Boutet on March 28, 2015.



He is survived by one granddaughter Delaina Rachel Boutet; two daughters-in-law Therese Turgeon and Celia Boutet; a close friend Mike Penna; sister-in-law Dot Hall and her husband Chuck; and many loving extended family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, with a Funeral Service at 4:00 p.m., at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. Burial will be private in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco. To view Edmund's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations to:



Hospice of Southern Maine



180 US Route One



Scarborough, ME. 04074 or:



