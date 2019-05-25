BIDDEFORD - Edouard Bergeron, from Biddeford, died on May 22, 2019.

Born in Biddeford on April 6, 1924 (95 years old), he was a son of John and Yvonne Barra Bergeron. He was educated locally, graduating from St. Andre grammar School, and former St. Louis High School in the class of 1942. As a student he played baseball and football and was elected Captain as a senior. He and son, Richard, were the only father and son elected football captains at St. Louis High School.

Eddy served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. As a Radioman 2nd Class aboard Destroyer USS Gwin, he was involved in the battle of Iwo Jima, Saipan and Okinawa and witnessed the signing of the treaty that ended World War II in Tokyo Bay in 1945. He was honorably discharged in 1946 with a World War II medal, American Area Ribbon, and the Asiatic Pacific Area Ribbon (2) stars.

On May 8, 1948 he married the love of his life, Theresa Lamirande, at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford. They had three children.

Eddy was employed by Saco Lowell shop, graduated from the apprentice course and then worked 12 years in the repair department at Saco Defense. In 1984, he retired from The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard after 30 years as a Supervisor in Nuclear Inspections.

He was an avid sports fan. He played softball for Rochambeau Club after the war and loved to play golf. He was a member of Biddeford and Saco Country Club. He loved to watch his grandchildren play softball, baseball, basketball, soccer and golf. The Boston Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics were his favorite sports teams.

Eddy was a life member of the Amvets and St. Louis Alumni.

He loved Chinese food, seafood, Allen's Coffee Brandy, a nice house wine, being with family and playing cribbage.

He was predeceased by his wife, Theresa, after 60 years of marriage, and his brother Leo, known as Brother Leopold of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, and daughter-in-law Lori Bergeron.

He is survived by his son Richard of Queensbury, New York; daughter Diane Charland and her husband Robert of Biddeford; and daughter Jean Robert and her husband John of Simsbury, Connecticut. Eddy has six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House (11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, ME 04074) or St. Louis Alumni Association (PO box 493 Biddeford, ME 04005).

