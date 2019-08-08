OLD ORCHARD BEACH - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Edward S. Hawkins Jr., 50, who passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Standish, Maine, as a result of a motorcycle accident. He was born Oct. 24, 1968, in Biddeford, Maine, son of Edward Hawkins Sr. and Shirley (Grace) Hawkins.



Ed was a graduate of Old Orchard Beach High School in 1987. At the time of his death, he worked for Ace Detective and Security.



Ed enjoyed time spent with family and friends, traveling, and had hobbies and interests. He especially loved his new found passion for riding his motorcycle.



He was predeceased by a daughter, Tori Hawkins.



Survivors include his mother, Shirley Hawkins; grandmother, Susan Stewart; a special great-aunt, Margaret Lefebvre; son, Edward Hawkins III; grandson, Jacob Hawkins Hill and Kayden Hawkins; daughter, Heidi Hawkins; and son, Charlie Hawkins; sister, Karen Hawkins; and brother, Dan Hawkins.



Ed is also survived by many aunts, uncles nieces, nephews and cousins who all loved him very much. There will be no services or visitation.







