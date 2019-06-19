Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 (207)-985-2752 Send Flowers Obituary

KENNEBUNK - Edward W. Desper, 54, "Ed" to all who knew him, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his residence with his family at his side following a long illness.



Ed was born May 23, 1965, in Saco, the son of Henry A. and Rita Harrington Desper, and was a graduate of Kennebunk High School, class of 1983.



Ed was employed locally, most recently as a security officer for a health clinic in Sanford.



An avid sports enthusiast, for many years he organized a team to play in the Kennebunk Recreation adult softball league, he also loved to cheer on all the New England sports teams, played hockey whenever the ice conditions allowed, and had an extensive collection of baseball cards, that he kept well organized.



Ed was predeceased by his father, Henry A. Desper, and a sister, Patti Bisson.



Survivors include his loving wife, Donna Campbell Desper, his son, Cameron Desper and his companion, Erin, all of Kennebunk, daughter, Jessica Desper, serving in the U.S. Air Force in Germany, his mother, Rita Harrington Desper; a brother, Wayne A. Desper and his wife, Holly; sisters, Judy Weber and husband, Jim, all of Kennebunk, Janice E. Tuinstra and husband, Dean of Wichita, Kan.; mother-and father-in-law, Claudette and Maurice Campbell, sisters-in-law, Nancy Fifield and husband, Keith, Maxine Pearcy and husband, David, and Torrey Desper; brothers-in-law, Donald Campbell and wife, Laura, and Rick Bisson; and nieces and nephews, Jesse Desper and wife, Dawn, Justin Desper and fiancé, Alyssa, Brooke Dube and companion, Matt, Meagan Fifield and companion, Ryan, Robert Fifield and companion Brittney, Gavin Campbell and wife, Samantha, and Caleb Campbell.



A celebration of Ed's life will be held 3-6 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Duffy's Restaurant, Main St. Kennebunk.



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Ed's Book of Memories Page at



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine 04043.



Should friends desire,



memorial contributions may be made to



,



262 Danny Thomas Place



Memphis, TN 38105







