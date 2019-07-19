Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Y. (Chantigny) Girard. View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Graveside service 10:00 AM St. Joseph Cemetery Biddeford , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Elaine Y. (Chantigny) Girard, 75, of Biddeford, passed away on July 16, 2019 at Seal Rock surrounded by her family. She was born on March 29, 1944 in Biddeford to Gerard and Marie Jeanne (Corriveau) Chantigny.



Elaine grew up in Biddeford and went to local schools, graduating from St. Andre High School in 1962. After graduating, Elaine married Raymond Girard on May 30, 1963 at St. Andre's Church. Elaine worked as a bank teller before retiring in 2001 and volunteered for 10 years at Southern Maine Medical Center. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, traveling, needlepoint, cross stitch, taking walks, and spending time with her family and friends.



Elaine is survived by her beloved husband, Raymond; sons, Nelson and his wife, Tammy Jo Girard of North Waterboro, Randy and his wife, Jamie Girard of Biddeford, Michael Girard of Rowlett, Texas, and Ryan and his wife, Carie Girard of Biddeford; brothers, Gerard and his wife, Doris Chantigny of Biddeford, and Lucien Chantigny of Biddeford. She also leaves behind six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Elaine is predeceased by her parents; and her sister-in-law, Denise Chantigny.



There will be no calling hours. Graveside service will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford on Saturday, July 20 at 10 a.m. Arrangements were made by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit



