SACO - Eleni Gourdouros, 65, of Saco, passed away on Sept. 30, 2019. She was born in Biddeford on Nov. 23, 1953, daughter to the late Nicholas and Mary (Mourmouras) Gourdouros.
Eleni was a passionate, driven and scholarly woman. She was educated through the Saco school system, earned a master's degree from Northeastern University in Criminology as well as a second master's degree from the University of New England in social work. Once she set her mind to something, there was nothing that could stand in her way.
Eleni spent some time living in Florida, California and South Carolina but always felt herself being pulled back to Maine. Saco was the only place that always felt like home to her.
Eleni was very loving and caring towards both animals and people. She made friends easily anywhere she went and adopted rescue animals often. She will be sadly missed by all those lucky enough to have known her regardless of whether they walked on two or four legs.
Eleni is survived by her two nephews, Nick and Alex Gourdouros; many cousins and her beloved Sorority Sisters. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, George Gourdouros and her sister, Jorja Gourdouros.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, at St. Demetrius Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will immediately follow in St. Demetrius Cemetery.
Published in Journal Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019