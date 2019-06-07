BIDDEFORD - Elizabeth Perkins Bournival, 73, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019, at the Kennebunk Center for Health. She was born on March 15, 1946, in Biddeford, the daughter of George and Lucy Burke Perkins. She graduated from Biddeford High School and worked at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop and West Point Stevens. She retired from the Maine Turnpike Authority after 25 years for service as a toll collector and was their CPR trainer. She was also an EMT for the Kennebunkport EMS for three years and a leader at TOPS.
She loved animals, shopping, the Red Sox and spending time with her family especially her grandkids.
She was predeceased by her parents and siblings, Perley, George Jr., Bertha, Ethel, and Frank.
Elizabeth leaves behind her husband of 36 years, Hector Bournival Jr.; sons, Glenn Dupuis and his wife, Nikki Daicy, and Tom Dupuis and his wife, Denise; a brother, Tom Perkins and his wife, Gail; grandchildren, Devyn, Danielle, Jordan Katie, Isaac and Jase and two great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call at Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., with the Reverend Burt Howe officiating, followed by a procession to Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contribution may be made in her honor to
Animal Welfare Society
P. O. Box 42
West Kennebunk, ME 04094
L;Funeral DennettCraigPate
Published in Journal Tribune on June 7, 2019