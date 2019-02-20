Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen G. Dube.

SACO - Ellen G. Dube, 88, of Saco passed away peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

She was born the daughter of Edward and Christabelle (Hebert) Gagnon of Camp Ellis, Saco.

In 1950, Ellen married Noel Dube of Biddeford at Our Lady of Victory Chapel in Camp Ellis. They met at Westbrook Skating Rink in Biddeford and were married for 66 years.

In her early years she lobstered with her dad, loved swimming and ice skating, often competing in races at Westbrook Skating Rink. She graduated from Thornton Academy, Class of 1949. Upon graduating, she worked at Paul F. Grace Agency in Saco, Century 21 as a Real Estate Broker and as a case worker for Senator George Mitchells' office in Biddeford. She also worked for Pepperell Manufacturing Co. in the blanket weaving department and Bayley's Lobster in Pine Point. She later owned and operated Dube's Bait & Tackle Shop in Camp Ellis with her husband Noel from 1962 to 1977.

Ellen was a loving mother and grandmother, always enjoying the time she spent with her family. The family has created many wonderful memories that they will hold on to and cherish forever. She will be sadly missed.

She was predeceased by her husband Noel, two sons, Charles Dube and Richard Dube, and three sisters, Rolande, Theresa and Marguerite.

She is survived by her daughter Claire (Dube) Souliere and husband Michael, their children Jonathan Souliere and wife Adela, Amy Souliere Sevigny and husband Matthew; her son Edward Dube and his wife Sandra (Fortier) Dube, their children Codie Dube and Jamie Dube; her daughter Lucille (Dube) Seavey and husband Roger, their daughter Susan-Caitlyn Seavey; also granddaughter Tammy Rabida, grandson Dennie Dube; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

To view Ellen's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank the staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House and Kennebunkport Public Nursing Services for all their care and support.

Should family and friends desire, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 US Route One, Scarborough, ME. 04074 or online at www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/give or to Kennebunkport Public Health Nursing Services, 101A Main Street, Kennebunkport, ME, 04046.