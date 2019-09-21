Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emilien R. Beaulieu. View Sign Service Information Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-284-4464 Funeral service 3:00 PM Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 View Map Graveside service St. Josephs Cemetery Biddeford , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DAYTON - Emilien R. Beaulieu, 73, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday evening, on Sept. 18, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.



He was born in St. Eusebe, Quebec, the son of Adelard and Marie-Ange (Pelletier) Beaulieu. Emilien grew up working on the family farm and took a great interest in farming and working in the woods.



At the age of 18, he moved to the United States and worked as a lumberjack. He worked his trade for over 40 years. He also was a heavy equipment operator for R. J. Grondin & Sons for 21 years.



For a little over 10 years, Emilien would show ponies. He competed at many fairs where he enjoyed the conversation, competition and could appreciate and share his love of animals. He was a member of the Pony Association.



Emilien enjoyed farming and working on his family farm. Animals and nature were his passion throughout his life.



With Emilien's passing we remind ourselves his life is to be celebrated. Although we will miss him every day, his teachings of life, especially hard work, will remain with us. We have created many memories that we will hold on to and cherish forever. He will be sadly missed.



He was predeceased by siblings, Ghislaine Therriault, Hermel Beaulieu and Rene Beaulieu; brothers-in-law, Milton Therriault, Yvan Parent and Normand Roy; and sister-in-law, Kathryn Beaulieu.



He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diane (Saucier) Beaulieu; daughter, Christine Beaulieu; son, Remi Beaulieu and his wife, Karen; grandsons, Logan and Lucas. He is also survived by siblings, Huguette Roy, Colette Sylvain and her husband, Guy, Paul-Aime Beaulieu, Danielle Parent, Normande Paquet and her husband, Camil, Jean-Yves Beaulieu, Diane Morin and her husband, Marc-Aurele; sister-in-law, Suzanne Beaulieu, nieces and nephews.



Visiting Hours will be from 1-3 p.m., with a funeral service at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. Graveside prayers will follow in St. Josephs Cemetery, Biddeford. To view Emilien's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit



