BIDDEFORD - Eugene V. Gendron, 91, of Biddeford, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening Oct. 2, 2019, at home. He was born in Pembroke, N.H. on April 22, 1928, a son of Henry and Marie Louise (Letendre) Gendron.
Gene was a graduate of Biddeford High School, class of 1947. He was co-captain of their undefeated state championship football team that year. After high school, he graduated from Maine Maritime Academy and was employed as a Merchant Mariner for Sun Oil in Marcus Hook, Pa.
He enlisted in the United States Navy as Lt. j.g. and served during the Korean Conflict.
On Sept. 27, 1952, he married his wife Claire Mullen at St. Mary's Church in Biddeford. After the service, he was employed as a professional safety engineer for insurance companies in Minneapolis, Minn. and Syracuse, N.Y. During his stay in New York he was a basketball referee and a member of the IAABO of Syracuse.
In 1978, he and his wife returned to Biddeford. He was employed by Hanover Insurance in Portland, retiring in 1993. During retirement, he was a consultant for Acadia Insurance Company and a member of the American Society of Safety Engineers.
Golf was his passion and Gene was a member of the Dutch Elm Golf Club for over 30 years.
He was a parishioner of the former St. Mary's Church, where he served as an extraordinary minister and sacristan. Most recently he was a parishioner of St. Martha's Church, of Holy Spirit Parish, in Kennebunk.
He was predeceased by his brothers Charles and Harold. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Claire Gendron; his son Stephen Gendron and his wife Sharon of Penfield, N.Y.; three granddaughters, Lindsey Csati and her husband Jordan, Hayley Jackson and her husband Koi and Kelsey Gendron, all of Rochester, N;Y.; three great-grandchildren, Thomas and Reilly Csati and Kai Jackson. He is also survived by one sister Gloria Chase; sister-in-law Patricia Gendron; nieces and nephews.
Visiting Hours will be from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Str., Saco. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m., at St. Martha's Church, 30 Portland Rd., Kennebunk. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Eugene's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019