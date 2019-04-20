Saco - Fairlee Lisa Albee, 57, passed away peacefully at her home on March 24, 2019.

She was born November 14, 1963, in Derry, New Hampshire, the daughter of Colin and Joan Lahde Albee.

Fairlee served in the Army and was stationed in Germany for eight years. She worked in Human Resources for the federal government at the Allenwood Federal Penitentiary in Pennsylvania and in Massachusetts at the Fort Devens Federal Prison. She later worked at Support Solutions in Maine.

She enjoyed performing stand up comedy, as well as skiing and traveling.

She is survived by: brothers, Matthew Albee of Salem, New Hampshire, Mark Albee of East Vassalboro, Glenn Worthing of Lowell, Massachusetts; sisters, Celia Boutet of Saco, Holly Albee Guilford, New Hampshire, Lynn Pearson of Bradford, New Hampshire and Gaile Michaud of Danbury, New Hampshire; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Services are private amongst family. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St,, Saco, is entrusted with his arrangements. Proudly providing service with honor to our veterans.