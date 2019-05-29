Send Flowers Obituary

ARUNDEL - Frances E (Porter) Norton of Arundel, Maine, born on Dec. 24, 1924 in Truro, Nova Scotia, to the late Mary L (Trimper/Porter) Parelius and the late James W. Porter, passed away at age 94 on May 22, 2019 in Biddeford, Maine. Frances was preceded in death by her brother, James L. Porter.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Kimberly & Eric Johnson; and grandchild, Aaron Duffy.

The family invites donations in Frances' name to The Salvation Army, 2 Church St., Old Orchard Beach 04064.

Friends and family can pay their respects at the memorial service, officiated by Pastor James King, on Saturday, June 22 from 11 a.m. to noon at Kennebunk Baptist Church, 77 Main St., Kennebunk, Maine, 04043.

