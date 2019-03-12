Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances H. Sylvain.

WATERBORO - Frances H. (Multoza) Jacques Sylvain, 85, of Waterboro, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 in her home.

Frances was born Oct. 14, 1933 in Biddeford, a daughter of Besin and Louise (Merrill) Multoza. Frances was a 1954 graduate of Thornton Academy in Saco, a school she loved dearly and was so proud of. She worked in retail for all of her life, for she loved working with people. The stores included The Army Surplus Store, Day's Jewelers and Zayre's Department Store.

Frances is survived by her son Mike Jacques; daughter Susan Noel; grandchildren Mindy Thorne, Jessica Jacques, Tom Jacques, Brian and Jess Noel. Also her great-grandchildren, Kaylee Harriman-Stearns, Ayden Thorne, Leonidas and Mackayla Noel.

Frances would like to be remembered as a caring person and people person.

Visiting Hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. Burial will be at Arundel Cemetery in Kennebunkport following the calling hours. To share condolences online, please visit ?www.HopeMemorial.com?.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Thornton Academy at the address below to help support important programs at the school she loved dearly. Please note in your donation that the gift is in memory of Frances H. Sylvain. Thank you.

Thornton Academy Development Office 438 Main St. Saco, ME 04072