BIDDEFORD - Frederick S. Foss, 54, of Elm St. passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Meriden, Conn., March 27, 1965, the son of Eugene and Rebecca Kimball Foss.
Frederick attended local schools and graduated from Massabesic High School.
He then moved to Lubec and worked at the canning factory and then returned to the Biddeford Saco area. His most recent work included Lucky Loggers, The Plaza and most recently, VIP.
Survivors include his wife, Laura Poole Foss of Biddeford; two sons, Christopher Foss and Jared Poole, a daughter, Karlee Foss; a brother, Brad Foss, two sisters, Lisa Foss and Elodie Hudson; two granddaughters, Grace and Aubree; and two nephews, Brian and Hunter Smith.
Friends and relatives may call Friday, July 12, from 12-1 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco.
A 1 p.m. funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home with Rev. Shirley Bowen officiating. Burial will be in Lubec at a later date.
Published in Journal Tribune on July 10, 2019