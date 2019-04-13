Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geatan E. Fradette.

SCARBOROUGH - Geatan E. "Guy" Fradette, 64, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

He was born in Quebec, Canada on Feb. 12, 1955, a son of the late Jean-Paul & Liliane (Graindair) Fradette.

He graduated from Biddeford High School and worked for over 30 years for Lionel Plant Associate Inc. of Peaks Island.

Guy was an avid golfer and pool player, and loved to ride his Harley Davidson with his friends.

He is survived by his son Nathan Fradette of Saco, Maine. He also leaves his sister Carol Boccaleri of Old Orchard Beach, and his brothers Marc Fradette of Mesa, Arizona and Richard Fradette and his wife Priscilla of St. Marys, Georgia as well as several nieces and nephews.

Per his request, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to: Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, ME 04074.