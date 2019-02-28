Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George A. Dube.

ARUNDEL - George "Andy" Dube, 76, of Arundel, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Feb. 23, 2019.

He was born in Biencourt, Quebec on Jan. 5, 1943, son to the late Romeo and Rosa (Belanger) Dube.

After attending high-school, Andy worked as a lumberjack in Quebec until his early 20s, at which time he and his family moved to Biddeford, Maine. He was employed by general contractor, Raymond Allie, for nearly 10 years, until he and his brother, Gervais Dube, started their own successful general contracting business, later operating independently.

Andy was a self-made, incredibly hard working man. He was a jack of all trades, and enjoyed the challenge of fixing and building things from scratch. His barn was his sanctuary, where you'd often find him working on his next project. Andy was a true outdoorsman; he enjoyed farming his land, gardening, recreational lobstering and shared an undeniable passion for hunting and fishing with his family and close friends. He was a faithful communicant and generous supporter of St. Joseph Church in the Good Shepherd Parish, Biddeford.

His greatest treasure, was his family. Nothing brought him more joy than time spent with those he loved. His happiest moments shared simply by sitting around the table, laughing and telling stories over a game of cards.

He will be dearly missed by his family and all those blessed to have known him.

Andy is survived by the love of his life and wife of 49 years, Carmen (Guay) Dube; his son, David Dube and wife Nicole; his daughters, Angie Levesque and husband Ken and Christie Reichl and husband Bill, all of Arundel; his grandchildren, Katherine, Jonathan, Joshua, Isabelle, Lindsay, Tyler, William and Ava; his brothers, Raymond Dube, Gilles Dube, Gervais Dube and Bert Dube; his sisters, Lucette Cyr, Leona Harvey, and Diane Paquette. He was predeceased by his brothers, Ronald Dube, Jeannot Dube, Magella Dube, Leonard Dube, Alain Dube and his sister, Louiselle Dube.

Per Andy's request, all services will be private.

To view Andy's memorial page or to leave online condolences for the family please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com